Chiefs visit Fort Leavenworth ahead of Veterans Day

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Members of the Kansas City Chiefs took a special road trip to visit Fort Leavenworth Tuesday afternoon.

During their time on base, Chiefs players Alex Okafor, Mike Danna, and Shilique Calhoun presented Colonel John G. Misenheimer, Jr., Garrison Commander at Fort Leavenworth, with a game ball to thank the troops for their dedication and service.

The team also welcomed students from an elementary school on the base to the Chief’s new, mobile Training Lab Powered by GEHA. The mobile lab contains tools and information to help students build a foundation for a healthy life.

Kids are able to walk inside the lab and learn how to do things like air box or do squats correctly. It also teaches students how to build a healthy meal. Kids were also able to pose at a virtual photo station with some of their favorite chiefs players.

The cool thing is that the lab is mobile so it can travel throughout the Chiefs Kingdom to share tips about healthy lifestyles.

If you’d like the mobile lab to stop at your group or organization, you can request information more information through the Chiefs.