KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday for their second home game of the season.

They’ll take on the Chicago Bears, who are 0-2 to start the season and just lost their defensive coordinator Wednesday after he abruptly resigned.

That same day, Bears QB Justin Fields said he’s being given too much information from the coaching staff and thinking too much, rather than trusting his instincts.

But the Chiefs, at 1-1, are off to a rocky start as well.

Kansas City has scored an average of just 18.5 points per game over its first two matchups. It’s a far cry from where the Chiefs ended 2022 at the top of the league, averaging 29.2 points a game.

Despite a disappointing, and even shocking, loss to the Detroit Lions in the Chiefs’ first home game, Kansas City hopes this week at Arrowhead will be different.

Tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones will be playing their second games after missing Week 1. Jones could rack up a few more sacks; Fields was sacked six times in his last game.

But there’s plenty more to know if you’re headed to Arrowhead Stadium this weekend. From tickets to tailgating and kickoff, make sure you’re prepared.

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy Chiefs tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

Verified tickets on Ticketmaster are starting at about $325 for the upper level, but some resellers are asking as low as $170. Meanwhile, prime seats in the two lower levels can be over $1,000.

Don’t forget: All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Gameday forecast

After a chance of storms on Saturday, meteorologist Joe Lauria said the weather should be perfect for the game.

FOX4’s Weather Team is expecting a mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the 80s.

Pregame timeline

The Chiefs’ second home game of the season kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at the stadium before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

11 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

1 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

1:30 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

3:14 p.m. – Bears Team Introduction

3:16 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

3:19 p.m. – National Anthem

3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss

3:25 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking and traffic

Parking lots open at 11 a.m. ahead of Sunday afternoon’s kickoff.

Fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $50 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $130. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Fans planning to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft should plan to get dropped off and picked up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, items like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless a few years ago, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

This weekend’s game will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, and as a result, the entertainment lineup will feature individuals and groups who highlight Hispanic culture.

Good Morning America reporter and Army Reserve Maj. Stephanie Ross will sing the National Anthem while the Lenexa Fire Department’s Honor Guard will present the colors.

There will be a flyover from four Apache helicopters out of Fort Riley.

The Chiefs will also host a special halftime performance from the dance group Grupo Folklorico Izcalli and musical groups Trip Aztlan and Making Movies.

Up in the GEHA Drum Deck, Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang will be this week’s Drum Honoree, pumping up the crowd at Arrowhead.

U.S. Navy Veteran and Latino Arts Foundation board member Theresa Garza will be the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.