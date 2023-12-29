KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are accustomed to playing each other for a spot in the Super Bowl when the snow begins to fly.

On Sunday, they are merely playing to get into the playoffs.

The Bengals (8-7) have won three of their last four games to keep their AFC wild-card hopes alive, but they desperately need to beat Kansas City (9-6) to give themselves a good shot at making the postseason field.

And the Chiefs have lost three of their last four and still need a win, or some help from Las Vegas and Denver, to clinch their eighth-straight AFC West title.

But the defending Super Bowl champions no longer have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC with two games to go.

“We’re still in first place in the AFC West. We have one more game to win the division,” Mahomes said.

“We understand it’s not going to be easy. But if we continue to work, we win this game and go to the playoffs, we know we can do what we set out to do at the beginning of this season, and that’s get to the Super Bowl.”

If you’re headed to Arrowhead Stadium this New Year’s Eve, here’s what you need to know:

Pregame timeline

The Chiefs vs Bengals showdown kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at the stadium before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

11 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

1 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

1:30 p.m. – All Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

3:14 p.m. – Bengals Team Introduction

3:16 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

3:19 p.m. – National Anthem

3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss

3:25 p.m. – Kickoff

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy Chiefs tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

Verified tickets on Ticketmaster are starting at about $165 for the upper level, but some resellers are asking as low as $120. Meanwhile, prime seats in the two lower levels are $400-plus and can be over $1,000.

As always, don’t forget: All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Gameday Forecast

Chiefs fans should prepare for a chilly gameday on New Year’s Eve at Arrowhead.

With partly cloudy skies, temperatures will only creep into the low 30s as a cold front moves through, FOX4’s Weather Team says.

By the end of the game, temperatures will drop down into the mid-20s for a cold, but seasonable end to 2023 and start to 2024.

Parking and Traffic

Parking lots open at 11 a.m. ahead of Sunday afternoon’s kickoff.

Fans going to Arrowhead also need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $50 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $130. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Fans planning to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft should plan to get dropped off and picked up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Stadium Gates and Entry

All stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, which means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, items like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

Cashless

The Chiefs do not accept cash at Arrowhead Stadium. All concession stands and retail stores are completely cashless.

Acceptable forms of payment include credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, Chiefs Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.

Taylor Swift returns?

It’s another Chiefs gameday, which means Swifties are probably wondering if Taylor Swift will make another appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.

The popstar has attended the Chiefs last four games in a row now, including the team’s Christmas Day game, while on break from her Eras Tour.

No one has commented publicly if Swift will attend another Chiefs game — but the odds are in fans’ favor.

Swift has been to eight games in all this season, and the Chiefs are 5-3 with her in attendance. But Kansas City’s recent losses have changed those early suggestions that perhaps she was Kelce’s good luck charm.

Chiefs Spirit

Swift won’t be the only celebrity that Chiefs fans could see. On Sunday, ’90s and early 2000s pop fans will be in for a treat as well.

Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson is set to be this week’s Drum Honoree on the GEHA Deck, pumping up Chiefs fans before the AFC matchup.

Richardson, a Kentucky native, is a longtime Chiefs fan and his wife is from the Kansas City area.

The Chiefs are plan to welcome Nashville duo Goldpine to sing the national anthem on Sunday.

The Topeka Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors, and a KC-130 tanker from the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri National Guard will conduct a flyover.

Kelli Campbell-Goodnow, executive director of Heart of America Patriot Foundation, will be this week’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.