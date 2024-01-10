KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could see one of the coldest games in NFL history this weekend, which could be why the tickets are the cheapest they have been all season.

The lowest ticket on Ticketmaster for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins matchup, as of Wednesday afternoon, is $54.

The lowest tickets for each game for the 2023 regular season ranged from $98 to $300. Some of the highest prices were for the Chiefs vs. Eagles game in November, and the lowest were for the Chiefs vs. Raiders game on Christmas Day.

A ticket into Arrowhead on Saturday is also the lowest cost out of all the other Wild Card games this weekend. The most expensive is the Los Angeles Rams vs the Detroit Lions.

Here’s how prices are looking for the other NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend games on Ticketmaster:

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions: Lowest ticket cost is $398

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills: Lowest ticket cost is $153

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: Lowest ticket cost is $100

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lowest ticket cost is $118

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys: Lowest ticket cost is $87

According to the FOX4 Weather Team, there’s a low of 4 degrees for Saturday night.

The coldest Chiefs playoffs game on record was on Jan. 7, 1996, when it was 11 degrees at the start against the Indianapolis Colts. The second-coldest game was the 2020 AFC Championship against the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.