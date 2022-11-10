KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL can be a small, small world.

When the Kansas City Chiefs face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will face one of his former assistants in Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015 under Andy Reid. Reid is also connected to Jaguars senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton who was the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2018.

Because of this connection, there are a number of assistants on both teams who coached with Reid and Pederson in Philadelphia when Reid was head coach from 1999 to 2012.

Chiefs position coaches Greg Lewis, Dave Toub, Matt Nagy, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and general manager Brett Veach all worked with Reid in Philadelphia to name a few. So did Jaguars coaches Rory Segrest, Bill Shuey and defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell.

There are also a number of players who were teammates in college or the NFL. The most college connections is from the University of Georgia.

Chiefs players Mecole Hardman and Malik Herring were teammates with Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell in Athens. Herring and Campbell were teammates with Jaguars rookie defensive lineman Travon Walker for the Dawgs as well.

For NFL teammates, Chiefs fullback Michael Burton and Jags wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. both played for the Detroit Lions in 2016. Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap played with Jones Jr. when they played for the Cincinatti Bengals from 2012 to 2015.

New Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney and Jags tight end Evan Engram played together for the New York Giants for one season in 2021.

