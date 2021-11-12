Chiefs vs. Raiders: Offensive line will be without Mike Remmers, Lucas Niang

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is helped off the field by Mike Remmers #75 in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During Friday’s media availability, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced offensive tackles Mike Remmers and Lucas Niang as unavailable for Sunday night’s rivalry showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Andrew Wiley stepped in when Niang went out with an injury against the Green Bay Packers.

This leaves Kansas City with Wylie and 2020 seventh-round pick Prince Tega Wanogho as the only other offensive tackles listed on the roster aside from starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders are ranked 11th in the NFL in team defense with Yannick Ngakoue (6 sacks, 19 pressures) and Maxx Crosby (5 sacks, 22 pressures) leading the team in sacks.

Crosby leads the league in quarterback knockdowns with 12.

The Chiefs rank fifth in the NFL in pass block win rate but being down a starter and his backup may affect that rate with physical players like Crosby and Ngakoue coming off the end.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and offensive guard Kyle Long both returned to practice this week from injury. Reid did not give a timeframe on their return to game day.

