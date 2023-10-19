KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are making room for two new players on their roster.

To make room for recently reacquired wide receiver Mecole Hardman and previously suspended defensive end Charles Omenihu, the Chiefs waived rookie defensive tackle Keondre Coburn and wide receiver/returner Montrell Washington.

Coburn was drafted in the fifth round and could return to the Chiefs on the practice squad if he clears waivers. The Texas product only played nine snaps in the season opener against the Detroit Lions all season.

Washington averaged 7.6 yards per punt return in four games.

Hardman comes to the Chiefs having only played 28 offensive snaps with the New York Jets after signing a one-year deal with them.

Omenihu was suspended for the first six games of the season after violating the league’s personal conduct policy,

The suspension came from a domestic violence case in January, when he played for the San Francisco 49ers last season.

The two players could touch the field for the Chiefs on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers at 3:25 p.m.