KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No player may have improved their stock in today’s presason game against the Chicago Bears more than Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson.

With four of the Chiefs receiver spots locked up, Watson may have earned himself a roster spot with today’s perfomance.

He finished the game with five receptions for 45 yards and nice, 22-yard touchdown grab from quarterback Shane Buechele.

This should not come as a surprise considering Watson has been performing well in training camp.

“You see it all training camp and I saw it all OTAs. He can fly, but he’s a bigger guy that can make all those tough catches,” Patrick Mahomes said.

The Chiefs have their deepest receiving core since Patrick Mahomes became arrived, something we got a glimpse of on the Chiefs first offensive drive as he hit six different targets.

“That’s what this year will be for me, supporting those guys—MVS(Marques Valdes-Scantling), JuJu [Smith-Schuster], Mecole [Hardman]—anytime my number is called on,” Watson said.

If Watson can provide help, it makes the Chiefs even more difficult to game plan for and gives Mahomes another weapon at his disposal.