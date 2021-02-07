Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is active for Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is listed as active for Super Bowl LV.

Inactive list for #Chiefs



CB BoPete Keyes

RB Darwin Thompson

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DE Tim Ward

DT Khalen Saunders

QB Matt Moore

CB Chris Lammons — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 7, 2021

Watkins has not played since week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Earlier this week, he was optimistic about his return to the field.

“Still working out with training staff just going over everything so I can have a chance and possibly go out there and feel 100 percent, or 95, or 85 or wherever I get at by Sunday,” Watkins said. “Feeling pretty good, very optimistic been having good practices, so hopefully I can go out there and have fun and play.”

Watkins caught five catches for 98 yards last year in Super Bowl LIV.