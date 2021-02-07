Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is active for Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is listed as active for Super Bowl LV.
Watkins has not played since week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Earlier this week, he was optimistic about his return to the field.
“Still working out with training staff just going over everything so I can have a chance and possibly go out there and feel 100 percent, or 95, or 85 or wherever I get at by Sunday,” Watkins said. “Feeling pretty good, very optimistic been having good practices, so hopefully I can go out there and have fun and play.”
Watkins caught five catches for 98 yards last year in Super Bowl LIV.