KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) prepare for a football game over the pond, head coach Andy Reid virtually met with the media on Monday to talk about it.

The team will take off for Frankfurt, Germany on Thursday, a day after the Miami Dolphins (6-2) get there.

“Everybody kind of does it a little different. We did this a couple years ago when we went to London,” said Reid. “I’ve done it before with other teams. It worked so I kind of stuck by it. We will see how it goes. I’m not sure there’s any right or wrong way, teams have done it different ways, I’ve just had success doing it this way. “

2019 was the last time the Chiefs played internationally. That was Mexico City when they beat the LA Chargers 24-17.

But you have to go back to 2015 for the last time Reid and KC had a European contest. They defeated the Detroit Lions 45-10 that fall with Alex Smith under center. Reid and Travis Kelce are two of the few still a part of the franchise eight years later.

“Longer plane ride, so you got to make sure you handle that part right,” Reid said. “It’s a different time-zone by a few hours. Got to make sure you handle that part and get some rest on the plane. We take everything into consideration from hydration on, and then how we practice when we get there.”

The ill Patrick Mahomes definitely needs the rest as the Chiefs look to bounce back after a loss to the Broncos, the first time Denver has ever defeated Mahomes. Miami is coming off of their divisional win over New England Patriots.

“We leave on Thursday, we try to get our work done here, and then get over there and still get ourselves time to get in line. It’s a bit different that way. But there’s is an excitement to it too. Going over there and playing and get to play a good football team.”

Chiefs versus Dolphins in Germany is set to kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.