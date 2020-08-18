Chiefs will host two special Season Ticket Member days during Training Camp

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: The Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs will host two special Season Ticket Member days at Arrowhead Stadium during 2020 Chiefs Training Camp.

The first day will be on Saturday, August 22, with the second day set for Saturday, August 29th.

Due to restrictions in place as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity cannot exceed 2,000 people on August 22 and 5,000 people on August 29.

The team will raise a new flag above the west end zone to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LIV championship, on Aug. 29. They will also unveil a new championship banner on Thursday, Sept. 10 during the home opener against the Houston Texans.

All season ticket holders who have applied their 2020 payment towards the 2021 season will be able to redeem a spot to one of the two special Season Ticket Member days. Those who redeem a spot will receive four tickets and a parking pass.

Due to physical distancing guidelines, all tickets must be used by known guests and cannot be transferred.

There will be a GEHA-sponsored, Chiefs-branded gift and a radio receiver earpiece provided to fans upon arriving in their seats, allowing fans to tune in to the Chiefs Radio Network crew for a live closed-circuit broadcast during practice.

They will have dedicated entry points and zones based on seating location to minimize contact with other guests.

Both practices will start at 9:15 a.m. and will last until approximately 11:30 a.m.