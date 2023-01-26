KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are in full playoff mode.

Ahead of the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bengals players have been seen calling Arrowhead Stadium, “Burrowhead,” after their quarterback Joe Burrow and his undefeated record against Kansas City, amongst other trash talk.

On Thursday, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay possibly added some fuel to the fire with his response to a question about the Bengals offense.

Not many words from #Chiefs LB Willie Gay today but one thing stood out.



“What impresses you about that Bengals offense?”



“Nothing.” pic.twitter.com/lp6KQ2HeAG — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 26, 2023

Before that statement, Gay was heeding the words of head coach Andy Reid about avoiding trash talk.

“Like Coach Reid said, we don’t do no talk, we just go handle business when it’s time to go.”

The Bengals have beaten the Chiefs in each of the past three matchups, including their last game in Week 13. In that game, the Bengals outgained the Chiefs 431-349 while rushing for 152 yards as well.

Gay had five tackles including a tackle for loss.

The third-year linebacker said the front seven will make sure that the Bengals won’t rush for that many yards again.

“They gonna try to do that, to act like they can big boy us, but front six, seven gonna definitely do our job and try to slow that down,” Gay said.