INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It was an eventful trip to the West Coast for the Kansas City Chiefs.

An offense without two of its top weapons eventually got into sync as the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27.

The Chargers opened the game with a 10-6 lead when the Chiefs answered back with a seven-play drive ending in a Travis Kelce touchdown to take a 13-10 lead.

LA battled back and took a 20-13 lead into the half.

Over the second half, the Chiefs took advantage of the Chargers’ poor run defense and took a 23-20 lead in the fourth quarter with a Travis Kelce touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, after swapping fumbles, the Chargers led a 10-play, five-minute drive to take a 27-23 lead with less than two minutes to go.

Mahomes led a five-play drive that ended with another Kelce TD with 31 seconds to go.

A Nick Bolton interception ended the game.

Mahomes ended the game with 329 yards and three touchdowns all to Kelce. Kelce led the receivers with 115 yards to go with those TDs.

Receivers Skyy Moore (63 yards) and Justin Watson (67 yards) also made key contributions.

Isiah Pacheco rushed for a new career-high 107 yards after reaching a career-high in rushes and rushing yards vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played superbly as well throwing for 280 yards, two touchdowns with just seven incompletions.

The Chiefs will now get ready to host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.