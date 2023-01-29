KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are going to their fourth Super Bowl.

A 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship cemented their name in the biggest football game of the year.

After a 13-6 first half dominated by the Chiefs’ defense, Kansas City’s miscues helped the Bengals hang around in the second half.

A three-and-out helped the Bengals tie the game at 13 in the third quarter and a Mahomes fumble helped the Bengals tie the game at 20 in the fourth quarter.

Defensive end Frank Clark highlighted the defense with 1.5 sacks while Chris Jones tallied the first playoff sack of his career.

Rookie corner Jaylen Watson made consistent plays throughout the night along with an interception in the first half.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns while tight end Travis Kelce had 78 yards and a touchdown.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling also had a breakout game with 116 yards and a touchdown.

Super Bowl 57 will be on February 12 at 5:30 p.m.