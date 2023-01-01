KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are one game closer to the playoffs.

In a barn burner with divisional rival Denver Broncos, the Chiefs outlasted them with a 27-24 win.

The Chiefs went into the second half with a 13-10 lead only for the Broncos to take a 17-13 lead with an Albert Okwuebugnam touchdown.

After an underwhelming third quarter for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City regained the lead in the fourth quarter with a TD pass to Blake Bell.

The Broncos answered in the middle of the fourth quarter with a Russell Wilson TD run to cut the lead to 27-24.

Denver was stopped during a late-game drive thanks to a Chris Jones sack.

Special teams stuck out again with kicker Harrison Butker missing a field goal and an extra point and wide receiver Kadarius Toney fumbling a punt return that led to a Russell Wilson touchdown.

Mahomes ended the game with 328 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

Mahomes also eclipsed the 5,000-yard passing mark for the season. It’s his second career 5,000-yard season. He is the third QB in NFL history to have multiple 5,000-yard seasons, joining Drew Brees (5) and Tom Brady (2).

Toney led the receiving yards with 71 while running back Jerick McKinnon caught a touchdown for the fifth straight game and finished the game with two touchdown receptions. McKinnon is the first RB in the NFL since 1970 to have a TD catch in 5 straight games.

McKinnon’s eight receiving TDs in 2022 set a new franchise record for most TD receptions by an RB in a single season.

The Chiefs are now 13-3 with the Las Vegas Raiders with the last game on the schedule before the playoffs.