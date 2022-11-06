KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a wild night to remember for the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a slow start in the first half, the Chiefs won a flag-riddled overtime duel over the Tennessee Titans 20-17.

The Chiefs received the ball first in OT and drove the field to kick a field goal to take a 20-17 lead.

Patrick Mahomes threw a career-high 68 passes, which is also tied for third all-time in NFL history.

The Chiefs opened the game with a 9-0 lead into the second quarter; Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman for a seven yard touchdown.

The Titans answered with 14 unanswered points and ended the first half with a 14-9 lead thanks to their rushing attack led by Derrick Henry.

In the third quarter, both teams struggled to move the ball. Drops from the Chiefs’ receivers and sacks from the Titans’ defensive line led to a stiff defensive battle.

In the latter part of the fourth quarter, the Chiefs went on a seven-minute drive to tie the game with a Mahomes scramble for the touchdown and the two-point conversion that sent the game to overtime. Mahomes ended the game as the team’s leading rusher with 63 yards.

Henry led the Titans with 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes passed for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception. JuJu Smith-Schuster followed him up with 88 yards on 10 catches.

Travis Kelce was the leading receiver with 106 yards on 10 catches.

The Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.