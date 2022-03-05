KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs are working on a contract extension for star receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill is going into the last year of his contract in 2022 and is seeking his third contract with the Chiefs.

Rapoport said Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus has been in talks with the Chiefs all week about an extension.

In Hill’s current contract, the bulk of his money is based on bonuses such as being on the roster, reporting to team activities and being active for games. In 2021, Hill earned $9.75 million for being on the roster and $2.14 million for reporting to team activities along with a $1.45 million signing bonus.

That $13.34 million made up most of the $15.85 million he is scheduled to make from the 2021 season.

Rapoport said that deal was based on Hill’s off-the-field issues and to make him earn his money. This new deal will be a ‘more normal’ deal that would make the Cheetah one of the top paid receivers in the league.

With several other Chiefs like Tyrann Mathieu, Jarran Reid and Melvin Ingram needing new contracts as well, KC’s front office has some tough decisions to make this off-season.