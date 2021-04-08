Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson says he is ready to ‘put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns’ after re-signing

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) leaves the field during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson said he is ready to take his play to the next level in the 2021 season.

Robinson appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and shared that now that wide receiver Sammy Watkins has signed with the Baltimore Ravens, he is ready to improve his role on the team.

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson says he had a similar offer in free agency from the Lions, but chose to come back to KC to get another ring.



Would have been a WR2 or WR 3 in Detroit. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 8, 2021

“Every other season, it’s four, five touchdowns, 500 yards. I just think it picks up a little bit more right now,” Robinson said. “I’m looking for the opportunity — not for them to give me the opportunity — but go in there and take the opportunity. Go in there and show that I am a guy who can put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns. I’m ready to make that happen. They said they’ve got something in store for me. I’m ready to show them”

Robinson has hauled in 120 receptions, 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career as a Chief.

“Honey Thunder” is coming off his most productive season in 2020 with 45 receptions and 466 yards. He also found the end zone three times.

HONEY THUNDER IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/Fu2mvaQ2Rx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 26, 2021

For the second consecutive year, Robinson signed a 1-year deal as a free agent with the Chiefs and will rejoin a wide receiver room with Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle.

During his interview with GMFB, Robinson said that the Detroit Lions were seeking his services after seeing wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones depart in free agency.

“I chose the Chiefs because of my family, the culture, just talking with everybody, seeing what would best fit me,” Robinson said. “I had another team, it was Detroit, that was also looking at me. And the Chiefs just wanted me more at the time.”

According to reports, the Chiefs were in the running to sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster before re-signing Robinson. With Hill and tight end Travis Kelce still the top-2 targets, Robinson could move up the depth chart and increase his production.

Oh Way Way More 💥 https://t.co/r93VdEFsaH — Demarcus Robinson (@Demarcus) April 6, 2021

“Seeing what they saw in me for my role next year, and without Sammy being there, they said it’ll pick up a lot more,” Robinson said. “And they got a lot of things in store for me. I’m ready to go back to work and see what they got going for me.”