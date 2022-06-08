KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced he is retiring from football.

I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything KC. Been a crazy journey! @GehrigDieter

The undrafted free agent from the Alabama Crimson Tide first signed with the Chiefs in 2017. He spent a majority of his career on the practice squad, appearing in 10 games, primarily on the special teams unit.

In those 10 games, Dieter was targeted 5 times and caught two passes for 32 yards.

In the 2018 AFC Championship game, Dieter recovered a muffed punt from New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, but the call was overturned and deemed that Edelman did not touch the ball.

Dieter, an Indiana native, began his college career at Southern Methodist University before transferring to Bowling Green and eventually playing for Alabama.

Although he did not see much playing time, Dieter was seen regularly with the starters as he formed relationships with the likes of fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.