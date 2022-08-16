ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster missed Tuesday’s practice with a sore knee, the team said.

The extent of the soreness was not given during media availability.

Smith-Schuster played the first drive in the Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, but did not register a catch or a target.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide out missed part of the 2019 season due to a knee injury and part of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury.

It is unclear when Smith-Schuster will return to practice or if he will play in the second preseason game against the Washington Commander on Saturday, August 20. Potential regular season starters usually remain sidelined during the second and third preseason games.

JuJu joined the Chiefs in the offseason as part of a new wave of offensive weapons alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Ronald Jones and rookies Skyy Moore and Isaih Pacheco.