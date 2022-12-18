HOUSTON, Texas. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ number one wide receiver reached new incentives in Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans.

Smith-Schuster obtained 65 catches on the season which allowed him to earn an extra $500,000 and reached his maximum catches incentive of $1.5 million.

He earned $1 million in incentives earlier in the season against the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran receiver has proven to be a legitimate target in his first season with the Chiefs while he continues to develop his chemistry with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as the playoffs are around the corner.

Smith-Schuster has 762 yards on 61 catches so thru 14 games in 2022.

He finished the game with 10 receptions for 88 yards. The Chiefs won the game 30-24 in overtime.