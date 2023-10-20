KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without a key receiver on Sunday.

Wide receiver Justin Watson is out for the Chiefs’ Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson is listed as questionable with a thigh injury. Head coach Andy Reid said defensive Watson got his thigh hit in practice Friday.

The offensive Watson injured his elbow against the Denver Broncos this past Thursday in the fourth quarter.

Early reports indicated Watson dislocated his elbow, but he was diagnosed with an elbow contusion and Reid thinks he avoided the need to be put on injured reserve.

Watson’s absence makes way for new Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman to get a few snaps in his first game back for the Chiefs.

Hardman was with the New York Jets for five games before being traded to the Chiefs on Wednesday. On Thursday, he said the playbook hasn’t changed much for him, and Reid said on Friday he expects Hardman to play on Sunday.

The Chiefs kick off against the Chargers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.