KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City Chiefs players will not play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

Wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hip strain) and Mecole Hardman (thumb), running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and left tackle Donovan Smith (neck/shoulder) are all out for the Monday matchup head coach Andy Reid said on Saturday.

Toney has played in 13 games this year and recorded 169 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs have held him to a low snap count this season to ensure his usage but he has struggled with drops including one that turned into an interception against the New England Patriots last game.

McKinnon will miss his third game this season with the same injury and the Chiefs have been limiting his snaps throughout the season to ensure his use for late in the season and the postseason.

Smith will miss his third game this season and rookie left tackle Wanya Morris will make his third straight start.

Running back Isiah Pacheco missed the last two games after shoulder surgery and is expected to start against the Raiders. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed practice on Friday with a personal day but was back at practice on Saturday.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has practiced all week since the Chiefs opened his 21-day window to return off injured reserve (thumb).

Whenever he is expected to play, he will need to be put on the active roster and a player will need to be taken off the active roster.

Kickoff on Monday is at noon.