KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be missing one of its weapons on Sunday.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out of the Chiefs’ game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hardman has missed practice all week with abdominal soreness. This is Hardman’s first missed game with the Chiefs in his four-year career.

The injury comes after Hardman has had one of the best stretches of games in his young career. He has scored a touchdown in each of the last three games, including three touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers a few weeks ago.

New wide receiver Kadarius Toney will most likely fill Hardman’s spot as the slot speed receiver to take quick screens and jet sweeps. In Toney’s two games in Kansas City, he has four catches on five targets for 12 years.

Running Jerick McKinnon is also listed as questionable for Sunday with shoulder, hamstring and knee injuries.