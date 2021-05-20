Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman wins 40-yard-dash race against NFL stars

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman put his speed to the test against three other NFL stars in a 40-yard race put on by Bounty.

Hardman, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson teased the race on social media to see who was the “quicker pick.”

Hardman blazed past the competition clocking in at an insane 4.22 seconds. That would tie the NFL Combine record set by John Ross in the 2017 NFL Draft.

ICYMI: We have the full playback of the quickest race of 2021 here! A huge thank you to @MecoleHardman4 @DevinWhite__40 @__RUGGS @JJettas2 and @BleacherReport! We had a blast! The Quicker Pick has arrived! pic.twitter.com/KTwDD57Xvv — Bounty (@Bounty) May 20, 2021

All but one participant improved on their combine 40-yard-dash time.

NFL Combine Quicker Pick Race Mecole Hardman 4.33 4.22 Henry Ruggs III 4.27 4.26 Devin White 4.42 4.37 Justin Jefferson 4.43 4.50

Numbers don't lie. Look who won the 40-yard race ✈️



Mecole Hardman 4.22

Henry Ruggs 4.26

Devin White 4.37

Justin Jefferson 4.50



(@brgridiron) pic.twitter.com/DApBgdXpnf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 20, 2021

Hardman and Ruggs III will put their speed to work head-to-head on the field twice this season in week 10 in Las Vegas and week 14 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.