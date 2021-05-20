Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman wins 40-yard-dash race against NFL stars

MIAMI — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman put his speed to the test against three other NFL stars in a 40-yard race put on by Bounty.
Hardman, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson teased the race on social media to see who was the “quicker pick.”
Hardman blazed past the competition clocking in at an insane 4.22 seconds. That would tie the NFL Combine record set by John Ross in the 2017 NFL Draft.
All but one participant improved on their combine 40-yard-dash time.
|NFL Combine
|Quicker Pick Race
|Mecole Hardman
|4.33
|4.22
|Henry Ruggs III
|4.27
|4.26
|Devin White
|4.42
|4.37
|Justin Jefferson
|4.43
|4.50
Hardman and Ruggs III will put their speed to work head-to-head on the field twice this season in week 10 in Las Vegas and week 14 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.