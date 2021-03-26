Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins signs 1-year deal with Ravens, reports say

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Sammy Watkins has signed a 1-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, multiple reports say.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the deal is worth $6 million with $5 million fully guaranteed.

Watkins entered free agency after last season, and his departure now leaves the Kansas City Chiefs needing some support at wide receiver.

Watkins has missed 14 games in three years with Kansas City, raising questions about his durability. He came back from another injury just in time for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His best season came in 2019 when he had 52 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a big role in the Chiefs’ run to their Super Bowl LIV win. Fans have dubbed him “Playoff Sammy.”

Watkins took a pay cut to remain with the Chiefs in 2020, but at $9 million, he was far from a bargain.

After playing with one NFL MVP in Patrick Mahomes, Watkins is now poised to take passes from another MVP: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

His now-former teammate Tyreek Hill was quick to respond to the news on Twitter:

14 went to ravens with Dubb 😲!!! — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 26, 2021