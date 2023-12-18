KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without wide receiver Skyy Moore for at least the rest of the regular season.

Moore was placed on injured reserve list on Monday afternoon, effectively ending his regular season. He left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots due to swelling in his knee.

The Chiefs currently have three games in the regular season, and Richie James and Justyn Ross will be likely to see an increase in snaps due to Moore’s absence.

Ross was officially added to the Chiefs 53 man roster on Monday.

Moore ends his regular season campaign with 21 receptions for 244 yards and one touchdown. He is currently under contract with the Chiefs for two more years.