LAS VEGAS — The NFL’s best are in Las Vegas for the 2022 Pro Bowl which will include a series of skill challenges like precision passing and best catch.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolde, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will take place in one competition where he will be the heavy favorite: Fastest Man.

Two players from each conference‘s team will run a 40-yard dash to crown the fastest player in the NFL.

AFC contestants: WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs; RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

NFC contestants: CB Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys; LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Hill and Chubb will race against the young defensive standout Cowboys and the Cheetah will put his speed to the test to prove he is, in fact, the league’s fastest player.

The six-time Pro Bowler has missed the last two Skills Showdowns due to playing in the Super Bowl.

He will also be participating in the Best Catch competition, which mirrors the NBA All-Star Game’s Dunk Contest, alongside Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs.

Skills Showdown rosters

AFC

QB Mac Jones – New England Patriots

RB Nick Chubb – Cleveland Browns

WR Hunter Renfrow – Las Vegas Raiders

WR Tyreek Hill – Kansas City Chiefs

TE Mark Andrews – Baltimore Ravens

WR Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills

CB Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns

S Derwin James – Los Angeles Chargers

NFC

QB Russell Wilson – Seattle Seahawks

QB Kirk Cousins – Minnesota Vikings

RB Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints

WR Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings

DE Cam Jordan – New Orleans Saints

LB Micah Parsons – Dallas Cowboys

CB Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys

CB Darius Slay – Philadelphia Eagles

The Skills Showdown kicks off from Las Vegas at 6 p.m. central. The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday from Allegiant Stadium.