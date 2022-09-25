INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was a good day for Sack Nation ruined by one pivotal moment.

While the Kansas City Chiefs sacked the Indianapolis Colts five times in their 20-17 loss, Chris Jones received a crucial penalty on the Colts’ game-winning drive that could have given the ball back to the defense.

With about five minutes to go, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked by Nick Bolton on third down. Shortly after the play, Chris Jones was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave the Colts an automatic first down which ultimately led to a touchdown.

After the game, Jones said he didn’t say anything vulgar or disrespectful to Ryan but that it was his fault and he apologized to his team.

Part of Chris Jones in Locker Room says he doesn’t think he said anything “vulgar or disrespectful” pic.twitter.com/NHrLlaVjSY — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 25, 2022

“I was frustrated that I got called. Don’t think I said anything horrendous, but the official called it and I can’t take it back. So I gotta do a better job of playing the game and not saying anything.”

Chris Jones: “As a veteran player on this team I have to be better.” #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/loZoIhhUG7 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 25, 2022

“It was my fault, it was definitely my fault,” Jones said.

“It won’t happen again from me.”

Jones had two tackles, including one for loss vs. the Colts. The defense played very well holding Ryan to 222 yards passing and star running back Jonathan Taylor to 71 yards rushing on 21 carries.

They also made several key stops throughout the game.

The Chiefs will need more of that as they hit the road to Tampa Bay for Sunday Night Football next week.