KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs player has finally cracked the NFL Top 100 list in 2022.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones joined the list as the 39th-best player in the league last season.

Jones garnered nine sacks, eight tackles for loss and 17 quarterback sacks in 2021. His impact on the defense goes far beyond stats as well.

The 28-year-old was also named to his third Pro Bowl and third second-team All-Pro team last season.

Jones has been named in the NFL Top 100 for the fourth straight year.

His highest ranking came in 2021 at #34. In 2020, Jones as #52 and in 2019 was at #36 after his breakout 2018 season where Jones tallied 15.5 sacks.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes will surely be the next Chiefs to come on the list.