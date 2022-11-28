KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman and CEO of Sack Nation Chris Jones had a big payday when he took Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins to the ground on Sunday.

With about five minutes left in the first half, Jones sacked Perkins for a nine-yard loss, earning his 10th sack of the season.

According to Spotrac, Jones’ contract with the Chiefs included a “not likely to be earned” (NLTBE) incentive of 10 sacks worth $1.25 million.

The sack helped Jones reach a double-digit sack total for just the second time in his career and puts him within reach of his career high of 15.5 in 2018.

Jones has recorded at least one sack in five of his last six games, including two each against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.

Led by Jones, the Chiefs defense remains among the top five in the NFL in sacks this season.

Dallas Cowboys – 45 sacks

New England Patriots – 47 sacks

Philadelphia Eagles – 36 sacks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 36 sacks

Kansas City Chiefs – 35 sacks

Baltimore Ravens – 35 sacks

Jones and the Chiefs defense now head on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals who defeated Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium last season in the AFC Championship.

Jones did not record a sack in the 27-24 overtime loss.