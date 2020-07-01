Chris Jones suggests he ‘won’t play’ without a new deal from Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones might have shared a key tweet Tuesday about his future. If the Chiefs won’t pay him enough, he might just sit out.

The Chiefs have placed a franchise tag on the defensive lineman. All clubs have until July 15 to sign that player to a multi-year deal. After that, only a one-year contract is allowed.

Under the current set-up a defensive tackle will get about $16 million under a one-year contract for the franchise tag. But Jones wants around $20 million per season — and a long-term contract, too.

According to the salary cap site spotrac.com, he’s earned just over $6 million in his four-year career.

On Tuesday night, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported, “Though with the team not making an offer at $20 million per season, I don’t think he bites before the deadline to do a deal.”

Chris Jones had this to say on Twitter: “Or I won’t play… Le’Veon bell told me about this.”

Bell plays for the New York Jets now and held out the entire 2018 season looking for a bigger contract when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.