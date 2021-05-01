Clark Hunt: Kansas City Chiefs’ mindset is that Arrowhead will be at 100% capacity

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: A general view as confetti falls after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs Clark Hunt said that the team’s mindset is that GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be at 100% capacity when the season kicks off in September.

“There are a lot of hurdles that have to be jumped over between now and then,” Hunt said. “It will be different in different states, different markets. We’ll be working with the health department here in Kansas City to figure out what’s safe when we get to the season.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league began discussions to bring all fans back to stadiums for the 2021 season back in March.

The league will also encourage players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated whenever they are able to.

“The league also will gave some discussions with the union in terms of protocols relating separating fans from the players,” Hunt said. “There is a lot of work to be done but our mindset and mentality right now is that we’re going to be at 100 percent.”

Hunt also said that the Chiefs hope and mindset is that training camp will once again take place at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

“I know they’ll [NFL] have to have some discussions with the union on what the protocols will be surrounding camp, so we probably won’t know here for a month plus,” Hunt said. “But we certainly want to be back up in St. Joe. It’s been a great environment for the team. I know Andy and his staff really like being up there and its helped us be successful on the field.”

The now 17-game season will kick off in September and schedules are set to be released on May 12.