Clark, Ward out, Jones active for Chiefs against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs welcome division rivals the Los Angeles Chargers to Arrowhead to bounce back from their week 2 loss on the road to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Chiefs will be without a few key defensive pieces as they take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense.
Cornerback Charvarius Ward and defensive end Frank Clark are both out after missing some practice time this week.
On the bright side for Chiefs fans, Chris Jones has been listed as active after dealing with a wrist injury through the week.
For Los Angeles, defensive end Joey Bosa was dealing with an ankle injury but has been listed as active for the AFC West match up.
The game will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. and will be just the second time the Herbert and Patrick Mahomes will face off.