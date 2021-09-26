Clark, Ward out, Jones active for Chiefs against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 12: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs welcome division rivals the Los Angeles Chargers to Arrowhead to bounce back from their week 2 loss on the road to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs will be without a few key defensive pieces as they take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense.

Chiefs Inactives vs Chargers:



CB Charvarius Ward

DE Frank Clark

OL Austin Blythe

OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

WR Daurice Fountain

Cornerback Charvarius Ward and defensive end Frank Clark are both out after missing some practice time this week.

On the bright side for Chiefs fans, Chris Jones has been listed as active after dealing with a wrist injury through the week.

#LACvsKC inactives



Easton Stick

Chris Harris Jr.

Joshua Kelley

Amen Ogbongbemiga

Brenden Jaimes

Tre' McKitty

Justin Jones

For Los Angeles, defensive end Joey Bosa was dealing with an ankle injury but has been listed as active for the AFC West match up.

The game will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. and will be just the second time the Herbert and Patrick Mahomes will face off.