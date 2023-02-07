KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are making history as the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl.

The high school in Cleveland Heights, Ohio was lit in red, gold and green Tuesday night in support of the Kelce brothers. The east pillar and northeast clock tower was lit in green for Eagles and the west pillar and southwest clock tower was lit in red for Chiefs. The center was lit in gold, for the high school.

Cleveland Heights High School and area businesses are giving out free gold light bulbs for the city to light up in gold for Sunday’s big game.

“We want to show our love for the Kelce Brothers Heights High Super Bowl,” the school district said.

Eagles center Jason Kelce graduated from the school in 2006 and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce graduated in 2008.

The Kelce brothers are known for their competitive nature and laughs these days, but their mother Donna Kelce said growing up Kelce in the family’s hometown wasn’t always fun. Donna said it was sometimes hard raising two boys just 23 months apart in age.

On Sunday, she’ll be the first mother in the history of the NFL to watch her sons play on opposing teams in the same Super Bowl game.