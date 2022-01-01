Clyde Edwards-Helaire out against Cincinnati on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 26: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown during the first quarter in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals without their top rusher, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

We have now ruled RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire OUT for Sunday’s game. He will not travel with the club.



We have added RB Jerick McKinnon to the 53-man roster from IR. McKinnon should be listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury and no designation for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/XR0QueVzx8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2022

Edwards-Helaire left last week’s game early against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a collarbone injury.

He’s recently returned to play in Week 11 vs. the Dallas Cowboys after a lower body injury in Week 5 vs. the Buffalo Bills.

He has gained 213 rushing yards and four touchdowns since his return.

Running backs Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore have stepped in during that time and have had quality seasons so far.

Jerick McKinnon could also see time in the backfield if he is healthy enough to play.