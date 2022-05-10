KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The return of Jody Fortson could be coming soon.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end who tore his Achilles tendon in October is working his way back and head coach Andy Reid said he is doing well in rehab.

“He’s another one of those that goes 100 miles an hour and wants to get going, but gotta be smart with that.”

Reid said there’s a chance Fortson could return for phase of organized team activities, and could be ready to go by training camp.

After signing with the Chiefs in 2019 and sitting on the practice squad for two years, Fortson joined the active roster in 2021.

While he only had five catches in his six games, two of them were for touchdowns, proving that Fortson could be a viable red zone option for the Chiefs moving forward.