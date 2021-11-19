COVID sidelines Cowboys WR Amari Cooper for Chiefs game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a 5-yard touchdown pass over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Cowboys won 20-16. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Dallas Cowboys face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they will be without one of their leading receivers.

The team says it’s placed Cooper on the COVID-19 list, ruling him out for Sunday’s big game at Arrowhead Stadium, and casting his ability to play Thanksgiving against the Las Vegas Raiders in doubt.

Cooper has 44 catches, 583 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in the 2021 season.

This leaves Dallas without one of their premiere weapons on offense against a Chiefs defense that has allowed less than 250 passing yards in the past three games.

WRs Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown will likely step up in his absence.

Star WR CeeDee Lamb now leads the dynamic offense in receiving yards with 726 yards 6 TDs; TE Dalton Schultz is behind Cooper with 438 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

