Crucial Catch, Intercept Cancer campaign coming to Arrowhead for Chiefs vs Patriots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Football League has been helping in the fight against cancer since 2009, and this weekend, that fight is coming to Kansas City.

The NFL has raised more than 22 million dollars for the American Cancer Society in the past 11 years. Their efforts have supported more than 370,000 cancer screenings.

This Sunday, Oct. 4, the Chiefs are going to be taking part in the NFL’s annual Crucial Catch, Intercept Cancer campaign out at Arrowhead. The goal is to raise early detection awareness and promote healthy living.

The players, coaches and game officials will have special gear and apparel on. Spectators will also noticed signage, stencils and banners throughout the stadium.

The Crucial Catch apparel worn by players and coaches, as well as other game items, will then get auctioned off with the proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

There will be a special moment observed during the first quarter break. Fans will fill out signs that say, “I cheer for…” with the name of people in their lives who have been affected by cancer. Home spectators be able to participate and share signs on social media using #ChiefsVsCancer.

People can also participate by buying 50/50 raffle tickets. The raffle will benefit the University of Kansas Health System! The winning ticket will be announced in stadium and posted online during the 4th quarter. You do not have to be present to win.

Prior to the start of the fourth quarter, Ke’von Black, a 16-year-old cancer survivor, will be the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.