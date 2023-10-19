KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are making way for a new name in their Hall of Fame.

Wide receiver and returner Dante Hall will be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame on Sunday at halftime of the Los Angeles Chargers game. He will also be the Drum Honoree before the game.

The X-Factor was an electric player for the Chiefs from 2000-2006.

He returned 360 kicks for 8,644 yards with six touchdowns and 188 punts for 1,882 yards with five touchdowns.

His 11 total return touchdowns are the most in franchise history, and he sits at – or near the top – of virtually every Chiefs career, season and single-game record list as a return specialist.

Hall accumulated 1,615 receiving yards on 145 receptions with nine touchdowns and 215 rushing yards on 47 attempts. His 12,356 combined yards rank first in franchise history.

The Texas A&M product was the first Chiefs player – and the eighth player in NFL history – to score on both a kickoff return and punt return in the same game.

In 2003, Hall recorded four consecutive games with a kick return touchdown; it was the first time in league history it happened.

Hall currently lives in the Summit, New Jersey, area where he’s been an ambassador expanding the Chiefs brand internationally by participating in multiple marketing and goodwill trips to Germany as well as regularly working with Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.