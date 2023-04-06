KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Video was released Thursday showing the moments after a serious crash involving a little girl and former Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid.

Reid is Head Coach Andy Reid’s son. According to Britt Reid on the video, Andy himself might have been nearby about 30 minutes after the crash.

That video was obtained by FOX4 through an open records request, that could only be fulfilled after Britt Reid pleaded guilty and had been sentenced. Reid was sentenced to three years behind bars in November. Reid pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Thursday February 4, 2021, just three days before Super Bowl LV, Britt Reid crashed into two parked vehicles at speeds estimated at 82 mph. The vehicles had pulled off to the side of I-435 when a car ran out of gas not far from the Chiefs facility. Ariel Young, 5, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Britt Reid wearing a Chiefs hoodie and mask is walked into the view of a camera in the video.

“What you are going to do is stand there in front of the car real quick,” the officer tells him.

You can hear an officer on the radio saying he’s going read him instructions and then likely administer a field sobriety test.

But at that point Britt Reid interjects.

“My front is starting to swell up,” Reid says.

“Do you need to see an ambulance? the officer asks.

“Yeah I mean,” Britt Reid responds.

Back on the radio the officer says it’s likely an injury from the seatbelt and tries to figure out how to proceed. And at one point after Britt Reid is told he’s being transported to Research Medical Center, he had the following response about his phone usage:

“You can’t be on the phone right now, I can’t have you on the phone right now,” the officer tells him.

“My dad is sitting right there,” Britt Reid responds.

“I understand but I can’t have you on the phone OK?” the officer reminds him.

Britt Reid’s blood alcohol level was .113 about two hours after the crash when they were able to get a sample at the hospital.

Britt Reid was suspended from the team and not present during their 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

At his 2022 sentencing a victim impact statement read by the prosecutor said the family was “bruised and beaten by his actions.”