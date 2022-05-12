KANSAS CITY, Mo. — And she’s off!

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany officially have a toddler running around after them.

Brittany shared a video in her Instagram Stories showing some of daughter Sterling Skye’s first steps. The video disappeared 24 hours after it was posted.

In the video Brittany is heard laughing and cheering on her daughter.

We don’t know exactly when Sterling started walking, but pictures Brittany posted on Mother’s Day show Sterling still holding on to her hands while walking.

Whenever Sterling took her first steps, the 1-year-old looks like she’s already a pro and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

The little girl celebrated her first birthday in February.

