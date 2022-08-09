KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continue to expand the organization’s global fanbase.

Now Chiefs Kingdom will be able to cheer on Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the team in Germany.

The Chiefs and DAZN have agreed to broadcast rights.

The deal allows DAZN to broadcast the Chiefs’ three preseason games in Germany. The games will be available on the app, DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels, and in all DAZN Bars across the country.

Saturday’s preseason game between the Chiefs and the Chicago Bears will be in primetime with kickoff set for 7 p.m. in Germany.

DAZN will show a total of eight NFL preseason games between August 13 and 28 before the

regular season starts live on DAZN on September 11.

The Chiefs said discussions are also underway to develop additional content concepts between the two companies.

The announcement comes a month after NFL’s Europe shop began selling Chiefs gear with a German flag.

It’s predicted the Chiefs will play at lease one game there, as soon as next season, partially due to Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt’s ties to 32-time German soccer champions FC Bayern Munich. The two clubs have shared a player development partnership since 2018.

The NFL also granted the Chiefs with marketing and commercial rights to Germany and Mexico as part of the its Global Growth plan.

