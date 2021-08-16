Defense, Big Macs, and Yoga: Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones has a blast during first preseason game

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones made his impact felt in his short time on the field during Saturday’s first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones was on the field for 11 snaps in the first quarter of the game. The Chiefs defense was up against 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance who they picked third overall in the draft.

San Francisco fans are undoubtedly excited to see what the rookie can do, but Jones had other ideas.

Chris Jones welcomes Trey Lance to the NFL 💪 pic.twitter.com/jgRJlKXQGb — PFF (@PFF) August 15, 2021

Jones powered through the offensive lineman’s block attempt and took Lance to the ground for his “Welcome to the NFL” moment.

Lance was able to come back later in the quarter and throw an 80-yard touchdown bomb to Trent Sherfield.

Jones’ sack brings back the ever popular “Big Macs for Sacks” partnership with McDonald’s. Every time the Chiefs get a sack, the next day, Big Macs are buy one, get one free in the Kansas City metro-area.

Thanks to @StoneColdJones, Big Macs will be buy one, get one free tomorrow at KC-area McDonald's! #BigMacSack pic.twitter.com/40GnviSzyc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 15, 2021

On August 10, Jones shared that chain restaurant provided the defensive line, or “Sack Nation” with sacks full of Big Macs.

According to his Twitter, the “Big Mac Sack” will be available to purchase on September 12, 2021.

Thanks @McDonalds for taking care of the big guys up front. "Big Mac Sack" will be available starting Sept. 12th! #SackNation will be in full affect! pic.twitter.com/ltUzgI4WJ4 — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) August 10, 2021

The defensive tackle turned defensive end also took time on the sideline to show sideline reporter Kay Adams one of his new offseason additions that helps with his flexibility.

“I did yoga three times a week and Pilates,” Jones said in a press conference on July 29. “It was fun. At one moment I thought I was gonna to have my [leg] above my neck. It’s been fun. It’s different. I can do some positions now I never thought I could do.”

Jones was hesitant at first to show his favorite position, the downward dog, to Adams in front of so many fans, but after some persuasion he made his way to the ground.

“Chris you didn’t even break a sweat out there, you were out there for 20 seconds,” Adams said.

“25, can you put a little respect, please?” Jones jokingly responded.

The next preseason game will be at University of Phoenix Stadium on Friday August, 20 at 7:00 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals.