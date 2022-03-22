KANSAS CITY, Mo — Former Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Robinson leaves the Chiefs after six seasons. During his time with the franchise, he had 145 receptions, 1679 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Robinson played in every game during his Chiefs tenure but was inconsistent at times and never quite developed into that number two receiver role the Chiefs were looking for.

The Raiders are contuining to add to their roster as they’ve already signed star receiver Davante Adams.

Coincidentally, his best career game came against his new team back in 2019 were he caught six passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He was also able to win a Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.