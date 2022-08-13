KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were finally back on the field in their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

Unfortunately, two Chiefs were injured during the contest.

Derrick Gore left the game with a neck injury and did not retrun. Blake Bell was carted off the field after limping to the sideline.

He injured his hip and also didn’t return to action.

Gore is looking to find his way in a crowded running back room after being on the roster last season. Before getting injured, he had two carries on the day.

Blake Bell scored the first touchdown of the game on a five-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes. He is looking to secure a backup role at tight end behind Travis Kelce.

Bell was on the Chiefs roster last year as well. This is his second stint with the team.