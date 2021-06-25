Despite legendary tailgating, record-setting noise, list keeps Arrowhead out of top 5 NFL stadiums

A worker cleans seats in Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrowhead Stadium holds the current Guinness Word Record for loudest sports stadium. It’s also known worldwide for tailgating fans in its parking lots before Chiefs games.

Yet Arrowhead crack the top 5 in a new NFL stadiums ranking.

USA Today’s Touchdown Wire released its latest NFL Stadium Power Rankings list this week. The list said that it accounts for things like fan participation, climate, and architectural design as it determined each stadium’s spot.

Arrowhead checks in at #7.

FedEx Field, home of the Washington Football Team comes in last place at #30. Touchdown Wire knocks the stadium for being just that, a stadium. It also believes FedEx Field is too old because it was built in 1997.

The home of the Denver Broncos, Empower Field at Mile High, ranks #21. While Empower Field included nods to historic Mile High, its altitude creates a problem and impacts its place on the list, according to Touchdown Wire.

Home of Super Bowl LIV, where the Chiefs became world champions, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ranks #19 on the list. While people flock to south Florida for fun in the sun, too much is never a good thing. The stadium gets nailed because of the heat in South Florida.

SoFi Stadium has only been open a year, but it is ranked in the middle of the pack at #18. Touchdown Wire says the home of the Los Angeles Rams doesn’t have any personality because fans weren’t allowed to attend games during the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

The new home of the Las Vegas Raiders breaks the top 10 on the list. At #9, Touchdown Wire writes that Allegiant Stadium is impressive, but won’t have a true feel until fans are allowed inside.

Arrowhead is decades older than many other NFL stadiums, it’s outdoors, it has a grass field, and doesn’t boost a massive video board, but Touchdown Wire credits Chiefs fans with it’s #7 power ranking. It gives credit to the fans, and the world class tailgating that takes place before kickoff. Touchdown Wire says it also takes into account that Arrowhead holds the Guinness World Record for loudest stadium.

Raymond James Stadium, home of Super Bowl LV and Tom Brady, does one better than Arrowhead. The Buccaneers get major points for having a pirate ship that fires cannons every time the team scores a touchdown.

No surprise, AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is ranked as of the NFL’s top 5 stadiums, according to Touchdown Wire. Jerry’s World gets credit for it’s size, and of course, the 80-yard double-sided video board over the field.

Even though Arrowhead holds the official title of World’s Loudest Stadium, Touchdown Wire ranks Lumen Field in Seattle #4 when it comes to power rankings. Writers give the Seahawks’ home props for its location on Puget Sound. It also writes “no other home stadium is louder and no other fans have as much impact on the game as the 12th Man.”

The number one stadium according to Touchdown Wire’s Power Rankings may surprise some NFL fans. They say it’s U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings. Touchdown Wire is impressed that architects were able to get the feel of an open roof without actually exposing fans or players. Writers also like that the stadium is close to downtown and also point out the stadium’s asymmetrical design.