KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022-23 NFL season is here and Chiefs fans are ready to celebrate.

The fun begins with Red Friday events in Kansas City and St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 9.

Red Friday normally takes place before the Chiefs first home game of the season. Since the Chiefs play first in Arizona, and then have a Thursday night game, organizers decided to hold the annual event on the Friday before the team’s first game of the season.

As part of the fun, thousands of special Red Friday flags will be sold to fans.

The flag sale begins at 6 a.m. Friday morning at McDonald’s restaurants in KC, Lawrence and St. Joseph, as well as Kansas City area Hy-Vee stores.

The 2022 design features a red background and a yellow border with “Chiefs Kingdom” and an Arrowhead logo beneath. Each flag will be sold for a $5 donation.

Proceeds raised through the flag sale benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

Over the past nine years, Red Friday sales have raised $3.7 million to help Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City continue their mission. The organization works to reduce the burden of childhood illness on sick children and their families.

Fans who live outside the Kansas City metro, or can’t get to a sales location can order the Red Friday flag online for $10, plus shipping.