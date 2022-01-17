DIVISIONAL ROUND: Chiefs open as favorites over Bills

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the highest-powered offenses remaining in the playoffs will meet Sunday night when the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

Both teams are coming off scoring 40+ points in their Wild Card games; Bills 47 Patriots 17; Chiefs 42 Steelers 21.

With that being said, the Bills will once again head to Arrowhead with their season on the line and enter as underdogs.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites over the Bills in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship.

The Over/Under opened at 55 points.

Buffalo stampeded into Kansas City during their week 5 matchup blowing out the Chiefs 38-20 at Arrowhead.

In their Wild Card win over hated-AFC East rival Patriots, the Bills played the perfect game. Every drive ended in a touchdown, except for the kneel downs to run out the clock in the fourth quarter.

Twenty-four hours after the historic offensive performance, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on their own show.

Mahomes became the first quarterback to throw for 400 passing yards and 5 touchdowns in a postseason victory.

According to NFL Research, the matchup between these two offensive powerhouses will be the first time two teams meet in the postseason after both starting quarterbacks threw for 5 touchdowns in their previous matchups.

Both the Chiefs and Bills are out for revenge as they stand in each other’s way of getting that much closer to representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVI.