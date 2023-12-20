KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donna Kelce will be spreading Christmas cheer through Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day for the Chiefs vs. Raiders game.

On Wednesday, Donna Kelce and Aramark announced that they will sell her famous chocolate chip cookies to football fans at the game.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce both rave about the chocolate chip cookies their mom makes.

The cookies are so good, Donna Kelce baked up a batch and hand-delivered them to her sons on stage at Opening Night of the Super Bowl earlier this year, and now game attendees will get to try them.

All proceeds from Mama Kelce’s Cookies sales will benefit Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City. Aramark says they will match the donation to the organization.

If you are heading to Arrowhead on Christmas, you can find the cookies at Kingdom Lodge in Section 136.

Cookies will also be sold at the Philadelphia Eagles game on Christmas, benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“My chocolate chip cookies have been a staple in our house for a long time, so it’s very special to share the recipe that my sons love with fans during the holidays,” Donna said. “It’s even sweeter because the Eagles Autism Foundation and Operation Breakthrough will benefit; usually, it’s just my boys!”

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at noon on Monday.